Labour activists and workers taking part in May Day marches. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Fed up, angry and about to explode’: Hong Kong May Day marchers call for improved labour rights and higher minimum wage
- Labour groups from across the political divide complained of long hours, overwork and insufficient pension allocations
- Foreign domestic helpers and groups representing disabled workers also joined the marches
