The Kwai Chung and Tsing Yi container terminal in Tsing Yi. Hong Kong’s economy has felt the pinch of the US-China trade war. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s GDP grinds to near halt at dismal 0.5 per cent growth

  • Sluggish economy continues to slide as finance chief blames a ‘weaker global economy and various external headwinds’
  • Smallest increase in city’s GDP growth since 2009
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 4:55pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 5:16pm, 2 May, 2019

