Commissioner of Inland Revenue Wong Kuen-fai gives a press conference. Photo: K. Y. Cheng.
Record HK$341.4 billion in tax revenue for Hong Kong tops last year’s high, but rosy results will not last
- Two per cent drop forecast for coming year, with gloomier economic outlook by government
- Four kinds of taxes raked in record-high figures: profits tax, property tax, personal assessment taxes and betting duty
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Commissioner of Inland Revenue Wong Kuen-fai gives a press conference. Photo: K. Y. Cheng.