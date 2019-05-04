Channels

“There is a silver lining in the trade war – China’s latest commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative”: commerce chief Edward Yau. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong economy

‘Hong Kong is not out of the woods yet,’ despite signs of US-China trade war deal, says trade chief Edward Yau

  • Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau says there is little confidence things can return to how they were, ‘as if nothing had happened’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 7:15am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 7:37am, 4 May, 2019

“There is a silver lining in the trade war – China’s latest commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative”: commerce chief Edward Yau. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

How will the US and China tackle translation problems in trade war agreement

Topic |   Chinese language
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 6:13pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 30 Apr, 2019

