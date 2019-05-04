“There is a silver lining in the trade war – China’s latest commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative”: commerce chief Edward Yau. Photo: Jonathan Wong
‘Hong Kong is not out of the woods yet,’ despite signs of US-China trade war deal, says trade chief Edward Yau
- Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau says there is little confidence things can return to how they were, ‘as if nothing had happened’
Topic | US-China trade war
“There is a silver lining in the trade war – China’s latest commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative”: commerce chief Edward Yau. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Former US negotiators say Chinese officials are more straightforward in their approach than the Japanese.
Language differences often complicate diplomatic negotiations.
Chinese and US officials negotiate in their native tongues with the help of simultaneous translation during the trade talks.
Chinese, overall, are much more straightforward in their negotiating approach than the Japanese
China and the US debated the suitability of a single word for two hours during agriculture talks, according to an official social media account.
How will the US and China tackle translation problems in trade war agreement
Topic | Chinese language
Former US negotiators say Chinese officials are more straightforward in their approach than the Japanese.
Language differences often complicate diplomatic negotiations.
Chinese and US officials negotiate in their native tongues with the help of simultaneous translation during the trade talks.
Chinese, overall, are much more straightforward in their negotiating approach than the Japanese
China and the US debated the suitability of a single word for two hours during agriculture talks, according to an official social media account.