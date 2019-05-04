Channels

Anthony Lau (right), with former chairman Peter Lam, has been in charge of the board’s strategic direction since 2007. Photo: Denise Tsang
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong Tourism Board executive director Anthony Lau to step down at the end of July

  • Lau, 57, will leave when his contract ends on July 31 as he wants to spend more time with his family
  • A global search will begin shortly for a replacement
Topic |   Tourism
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Denise Tsang  

Published: 7:00am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 7:25am, 4 May, 2019

