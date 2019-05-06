Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A display showing the share index at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong braces for turbulence amid ugly turn in US-China trade war as Donald Trump raises tariffs on Chinese exports

  • Federation of Hong Kong Industries chairman expects a longer road ahead in tit-for-tat row between superpowers before deal is reached
  • Industry insider says increased tariffs may be too big to swallow for Hong Kong factories across the border
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 1:23pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 1:57pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A display showing the share index at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.