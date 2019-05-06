A display showing the share index at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong braces for turbulence amid ugly turn in US-China trade war as Donald Trump raises tariffs on Chinese exports
- Federation of Hong Kong Industries chairman expects a longer road ahead in tit-for-tat row between superpowers before deal is reached
- Industry insider says increased tariffs may be too big to swallow for Hong Kong factories across the border
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
A display showing the share index at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo: AP