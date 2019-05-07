Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the Hong Kong government is taking every precaution. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Financial Secretary Paul Chan says risks manageable after Donald Trump’s threat to increase tariffs sends shock waves through Hong Kong’s markets
- Talks between Beijing and Washington to end US-China trade war took dramatic turn when Trump revealed 10 per cent tariffs imposed on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods would be raised to 25 per cent
- Chan says government put health of banking sector and capital market under scrutiny to mitigate risks arising from sudden deterioration in relations between the economic superpowers
Topic | US-China trade war
Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the Hong Kong government is taking every precaution. Photo: K.Y. Cheng