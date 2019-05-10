Channels

Hong Kong’s exporters will benefit from relief measures into 2020. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong economy

Support for Hong Kong exporters extended amid US-China trade war and new Trump tariffs, says commerce chief Edward Yau

  • With new tariff hike and Beijing’s promised ‘countermeasures’, one business leader predicts another hit to local trade
  • The government will extend insurance help for exporters
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 7:37pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 7:39pm, 10 May, 2019

Paul Chan said the risks to Hong Kong’s financial security were still manageable. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy

Trade war risks and mainland Chinese stock trades have Hong Kong keeping a wary eye on financial security, says treasury chief Paul Chan

  • Paul Chan notes unprecedented flow of capital through the city into the mainland China stock market
  • Minister also discusses housing, Beijing’s regional development plans and Belt and Road Initiative
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 8:00am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 11:23pm, 8 May, 2019

