Hong Kong’s exporters will benefit from relief measures into 2020. Photo: Martin Chan
Support for Hong Kong exporters extended amid US-China trade war and new Trump tariffs, says commerce chief Edward Yau
- With new tariff hike and Beijing’s promised ‘countermeasures’, one business leader predicts another hit to local trade
- The government will extend insurance help for exporters
Topic | US-China trade war
Paul Chan said the risks to Hong Kong’s financial security were still manageable. Photo: Dickson Lee
Trade war risks and mainland Chinese stock trades have Hong Kong keeping a wary eye on financial security, says treasury chief Paul Chan
- Paul Chan notes unprecedented flow of capital through the city into the mainland China stock market
- Minister also discusses housing, Beijing’s regional development plans and Belt and Road Initiative
Topic | Hong Kong economy
