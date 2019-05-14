Container trucks parked at the Kwai Tsing Container Port, in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Roy Issa
Escalation in US-China trade war is bad news for Hong Kong’s ailing truckers and worst is yet to come, warns leading figure in logistics industry
- Freight association chairman says drivers are reporting 50 per cent drop in business since last year
- Industry is urging city’s leaders to waive fees ahead of expected impact of tariff increases
