Steady growth is forecast for sectors such as information and communications. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong may need an extra 250,000 workers within 8 years – but where will they come from?

  • Staffing requirements are projected to increase from 3.61 million in 2017 to 3.74 million in 2027
  • Pro-business lawmaker says report makes a strong case for importing workers
Ng Kang-chung

Published: 8:30am, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 11:20am, 16 May, 2019

Steady growth is forecast for sectors such as information and communications. Photo: AFP
Final year sociology student Charlotte Wong wants a trainee position in public relations or human resources but has not been able to secure a permanent offer. Photo: Nora Tam
Education

University graduates face tough competition and low salaries as they enter Hong Kong’s crowded workforce

  • Fresh graduates stand to earn about 9.6 per cent less than a quarter of a century ago with number of applicants greater than the skilled jobs on offer
  • With graduates accounting for 34 per cent of the city’s workers, analysts say a rethinking of attitudes towards certain jobs and sectors is needed
Martin Choi  

Published: 9:00am, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 12:34pm, 15 May, 2019

Final year sociology student Charlotte Wong wants a trainee position in public relations or human resources but has not been able to secure a permanent offer. Photo: Nora Tam
