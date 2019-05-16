Steady growth is forecast for sectors such as information and communications. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong may need an extra 250,000 workers within 8 years – but where will they come from?
- Staffing requirements are projected to increase from 3.61 million in 2017 to 3.74 million in 2027
- Pro-business lawmaker says report makes a strong case for importing workers
Final year sociology student Charlotte Wong wants a trainee position in public relations or human resources but has not been able to secure a permanent offer. Photo: Nora Tam
University graduates face tough competition and low salaries as they enter Hong Kong’s crowded workforce
- Fresh graduates stand to earn about 9.6 per cent less than a quarter of a century ago with number of applicants greater than the skilled jobs on offer
- With graduates accounting for 34 per cent of the city’s workers, analysts say a rethinking of attitudes towards certain jobs and sectors is needed
