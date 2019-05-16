Civil servants head home after finishing their day at government offices in Tamar. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong civil servants set for another pay rise as committee recommends bump of between 3 and 5 per cent
- Pay trend survey committee bases figures on private sector with proposed raise at least half a percentage point higher than last increase in 2018
- Proposed rises still need to be approved by the Executive Council
Topic | Salaries
Civil servants head home after finishing their day at government offices in Tamar. Photo: Felix Wong