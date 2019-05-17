Cargo ships and containers at the Kwai Tsing container port, which is likely to feel the effects of ongoing Sino-US trade tensions. Photo: Roy Issa
US-China trade war and Brexit casting shadow over Hong Kong economy, warns government as revised data shows GDP year-on-year growth at just 0.6 per cent for first quarter
- City’s economic outlook faces ‘high level of uncertainty’ amid tensions between world’s superpowers
- Growth is at slowest quarterly rate since 2009 and government economist says is under further threat if trade row not eased
