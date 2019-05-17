Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A lack of sand supplies for reclamation has hindered work in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong economy

Why Singapore thinks dykes could be answer on reclamation – and how Hong Kong can benefit after severe shortage of sand

  • National development minister Lawrence Wong says Singapore is looking at new ways of doing reclamation
  • Reclamation work for Hong Kong’s third runway delayed for four months after sand supplies from mainland China dried up
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Shirley Zhao

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 11:02pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A lack of sand supplies for reclamation has hindered work in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.