A lack of sand supplies for reclamation has hindered work in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Why Singapore thinks dykes could be answer on reclamation – and how Hong Kong can benefit after severe shortage of sand
- National development minister Lawrence Wong says Singapore is looking at new ways of doing reclamation
- Reclamation work for Hong Kong’s third runway delayed for four months after sand supplies from mainland China dried up
Topic | Hong Kong housing
A lack of sand supplies for reclamation has hindered work in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan