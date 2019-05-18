The US-China trade war has taken a turn for the worse, bringing a gloomy outlook for Hong Kong, which is caught in the crossfire. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan doubles down on 3 per cent growth projection despite dark clouds in US-China trade war
- He says estimate was made when both superpowers were expected to reach a deal, but even if the mood has changed, it is still ‘not appropriate’ to adjust figure
