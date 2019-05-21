Hong Kong ranked fourth across the region in terms of overall pay package. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s expat workers enjoy better pay packages as perks including rental and school fee allowances improve
- Expats received a 3 per cent pay rise on average, or about HK$61,600 more in their overall annual pay package last year, according to a survey
- Hong Kong ranked fourth across Asia-Pacific region in terms of overall pay package, which took into account salaries, benefits and tax treatment
Topic | Salaries
