Singapore's iconic promenade and skyline in February. Photo: AFP
Singapore leapfrogs over Hong Kong and US to become world’s most competitive economy
- Advanced tech infrastructure, skilled workers, favourable immigration laws and other factors propel city to No 1 spot on IMD Business School’s annual rankings
- US falls two spots to third place as confidence boost from tax cuts fades and hi-tech exports weaken, while Hong Kong remains second
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Singapore's iconic promenade and skyline in February. Photo: AFP