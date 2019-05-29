Channels

Singapore's iconic promenade and skyline in February. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong economy

Singapore leapfrogs over Hong Kong and US to become world’s most competitive economy

  • Advanced tech infrastructure, skilled workers, favourable immigration laws and other factors propel city to No 1 spot on IMD Business School’s annual rankings
  • US falls two spots to third place as confidence boost from tax cuts fades and hi-tech exports weaken, while Hong Kong remains second
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 6:14am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 6:14am, 29 May, 2019

