A customer is dismayed by the sudden closure, at the headquarters of Free Spirit Travel on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong economy

Shock and sadness as Free Spirit Travel, Hong Kong travel agency popular with Indonesian domestic helpers, folds

  • Free Spirit Travel told the Travel Industry Council of plan to fold on Wednesday afternoon
  • Closure causes disruption for 460 travellers and leaves them HK$1.2 million out of pocket
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
SCMP

Denise Tsang  

Clifford Lo  

Linda Lew  

Published: 2:17pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 2:17pm, 30 May, 2019

A customer is dismayed by the sudden closure, at the headquarters of Free Spirit Travel on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
The Filipino Dynamos are one of six teams taking part in the month-long Adventure Clean Up Challenge where teams clean hard-to-reach coastal areas of Hong Kong Island. Liza Avelino is leading the team. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Travel & Leisure

Domestic helpers tackle Hong Kong beach plastic pollution in extreme clean-up challenge

  • Filipino Dynamos are a group of volunteers who spent their day off cleaning a remote beach on Hong Kong Island
  • They are taking part in the month-long Adventure Clean Up Challenge to remove plastic trash from hard-to-reach areas
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Alkira Reinfrank

Alkira Reinfrank  

Published: 8:15am, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 10:36am, 13 May, 2019

The Filipino Dynamos are one of six teams taking part in the month-long Adventure Clean Up Challenge where teams clean hard-to-reach coastal areas of Hong Kong Island. Liza Avelino is leading the team. Photo: Jonathan Wong
