Visitors from mainland China make up three out of every four tourists to visit the city. Photo: Edmond So
US-China trade war continues to bite as Hong Kong retail and tourism sectors take a hit
- Sales figures dip 4.5 per cent as uncertainty over relationship between two superpowers rumbles on
- High cost of staying at city’s hotels and ease of transport across border blamed for decline in tourism figures
Container trucks parked at the Kwai Tsing Container Port, in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Roy Issa
Escalation in US-China trade war is more bad news for Hong Kong’s ailing truckers and will also hurt city’s tourism trade, industry leaders warn
- Freight association chairman says drivers are reporting 50 per cent drop in business since last year
- Spat will hurt other economies in a domino effect, Hong Kong Tourism Board chief says
