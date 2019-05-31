Channels

Visitors from mainland China make up three out of every four tourists to visit the city.
Hong Kong economy

US-China trade war continues to bite as Hong Kong retail and tourism sectors take a hit

  • Sales figures dip 4.5 per cent as uncertainty over relationship between two superpowers rumbles on
  • High cost of staying at city’s hotels and ease of transport across border blamed for decline in tourism figures
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 5:15pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 5:45pm, 31 May, 2019

Visitors from mainland China make up three out of every four tourists to visit the city. Photo: Edmond So
Container trucks parked at the Kwai Tsing Container Port, in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong economy

Escalation in US-China trade war is more bad news for Hong Kong’s ailing truckers and will also hurt city’s tourism trade, industry leaders warn

  • Freight association chairman says drivers are reporting 50 per cent drop in business since last year
  • Spat will hurt other economies in a domino effect, Hong Kong Tourism Board chief says
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 12:55pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 11:11pm, 14 May, 2019

Container trucks parked at the Kwai Tsing Container Port, in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Roy Issa
