Edward Yau says he is not optimistic about trade in upcoming quarters. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong economy

Trade war will continue to buffet Hong Kong, says commerce minister Edward Yau, as new Chinese tariffs on US imports take effect

  • Yau is pessimistic for trade in the second and third quarters and expects sluggish growth to continue
  • Fears of a global economic slowdown also persist, with Yau warning Hong Kong will be among the first to take a hit
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 6:30am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:34am, 1 Jun, 2019

Edward Yau says he is not optimistic about trade in upcoming quarters. Photo: May Tse
Trading and logistics is one of Hong Kong's four pillar industries. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong economy

US-China trade war hits Hong Kong hard, with imports and exports continuing to slide in April

  • Exports fell for the sixth month in a row, down 2.6 per cent year on year, while imports fared even worse, down 5.5 per cent on last April
  • More trouble is expected in the coming months as the headwinds of the trade war continue to buffet the city’s economy
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 7:32pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 11:27pm, 27 May, 2019

Trading and logistics is one of Hong Kong’s four pillar industries. Photo: Roy Issa
