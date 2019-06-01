Edward Yau says he is not optimistic about trade in upcoming quarters. Photo: May Tse
Trade war will continue to buffet Hong Kong, says commerce minister Edward Yau, as new Chinese tariffs on US imports take effect
- Yau is pessimistic for trade in the second and third quarters and expects sluggish growth to continue
- Fears of a global economic slowdown also persist, with Yau warning Hong Kong will be among the first to take a hit
Trading and logistics is one of Hong Kong’s four pillar industries. Photo: Roy Issa
US-China trade war hits Hong Kong hard, with imports and exports continuing to slide in April
- Exports fell for the sixth month in a row, down 2.6 per cent year on year, while imports fared even worse, down 5.5 per cent on last April
- More trouble is expected in the coming months as the headwinds of the trade war continue to buffet the city’s economy
