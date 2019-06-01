An employee dressed in protective clothing walks through the Sheung Shui facility. Photo: Winson Wong
African swine fever returns to Hong Kong hitting city’s pork supply and leaving consumers counting cost of pricey meat
- Latest case discovered in Sheung Shui slaughterhouse with 4,700 pigs needing to be culled
- City’s largest abattoir will be out of action for four days with price of pork soaring as supplies dwindle
Topic | Hong Kong economy
An employee dressed in protective clothing walks through the Sheung Shui facility. Photo: Winson Wong