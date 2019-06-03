Kay Lui, co-founder of HKTaxi, believes the way passengers want to hail cabs is changing. Photo: Jonathan Wong
HKTaxi founders reveal plan to bid for Hong Kong premium taxi franchise, with HK$100 million investment
- Company wants to operate 200 luxury cabs under a controversial scheme proposed by the government to raise standards
- Passengers to pay more for a better service, but the plans anger taxi groups
Peter Yung (left) and Derek Wai hope to revolutionise the taxi industry. Photo: Winson Wong
The duo behind Hong Kong’s purple XAB taxis hoping to revamp a notorious industry
- App launched last May is run by two friends who own fleet of 15 taxis and employ 30 drivers trained in customer service
- They hope to revolutionise a sector plagued by bad cabby behaviour
