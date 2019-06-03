Channels

Kay Lui, co-founder of HKTaxi, believes the way passengers want to hail cabs is changing. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong economy

HKTaxi founders reveal plan to bid for Hong Kong premium taxi franchise, with HK$100 million investment

  • Company wants to operate 200 luxury cabs under a controversial scheme proposed by the government to raise standards
  • Passengers to pay more for a better service, but the plans anger taxi groups
Topic |   Hong Kong taxis
Cannix Yau

Published: 8:00am, 3 Jun, 2019

Peter Yung (left) and Derek Wai hope to revolutionise the taxi industry. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

The duo behind Hong Kong’s purple XAB taxis hoping to revamp a notorious industry

  • App launched last May is run by two friends who own fleet of 15 taxis and employ 30 drivers trained in customer service
  • They hope to revolutionise a sector plagued by bad cabby behaviour
Topic |   Hong Kong taxis
Cannix Yau

Published: 4:00pm, 25 May, 2019

