An American fleet of Boeing 737 Max jets, after the model’s grounding. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong economy

Region’s airlines wait to be convinced on safety of Boeing’s crash-linked 737 Max

  • The 737 Max has been out of service since the second fatal crash involving the model, in March
  • With regulators no longer in step, and passenger confidence in doubt, carrier bosses at annual gathering have much to consider
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 2:42pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:48pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Cathay Pacific has had a major rebrand, including a new slogan. Photo: Roy Issa
Transport

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways ready to cut capacity or cancel flights if US-China trade war hits cargo business, says CEO Rupert Hogg ahead of new tariffs from Donald Trump

  • Rupert Hogg says tariff battle has not been ‘catastrophic’ for the company’s freight arm
  • Carrier, newly back in profit, launches new branding
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 11:05pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 9:32am, 10 May, 2019

Cathay Pacific has had a major rebrand, including a new slogan. Photo: Roy Issa
