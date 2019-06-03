Financial Secretary Paul Chan said he believed the impact of the US-China trade war was manageable. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
World’s most expensive housing market just got even pricier with mortgages in Hong Kong eating up 70 per cent of monthly income
- City’s financial chief Paul Chan issues affordability warning as costs soar beyond levels of 1997 housing boom
- Mortgages eat up 70 per cent of people’s monthly incomes
Aerial view of residential properties in Tai Koo. Secondary home prices are on the rise in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s home prices gather speed in April, rising at the fastest pace in more than six years
- Price index of used homes jumps 3.2 per cent to 390.5 in April, according to figures from the Rating and Valuation Department
- April’s rise was higher than the 3 per cent seen in March
