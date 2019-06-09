An AI device used by the Drainage Services Department in Penfold Park in Sha Tin. Photo: Handout
Artificial intelligence used in conservation project to study birds at Hong Kong’s Penfold Park and reduce sewage plant disturbance
- Drainage Services Department has been testing system to devise measures for a relocation of its plant
- Effort signals government’s awareness of reducing impact on animal habitats
Topic | Conservation
