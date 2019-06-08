An aircraft bearing the livery of Spring Airlines taxing on the runway at an unidentified airport in mainland China. Photo: SCMP/Handout
China’s biggest low-cost carrier says new routes are frustrated by delivery delays of the A320neo model of its workhorse aircraft
- Spring Airlines has six of the A320neo aircraft in service, with another 10 due for delivery in 2019 that could fall two short heading into 2020
- The fleet of Shanghai-based Spring comprises 86 planes of the A320 family, with another 57 on order
Topic | Aviation
An aircraft bearing the livery of Spring Airlines taxing on the runway at an unidentified airport in mainland China. Photo: SCMP/Handout