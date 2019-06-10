Channels

The Kwai Tsing container terminal in Hong Kong. Chinese exports to the US via Hong Kong accounted for 7 per cent of the city’s total exports in 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong seeks new markets through Asean free-trade deal as US-China trade war rages on

  • Free-trade deals with Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar take effect on Tuesday, with the rest of the bloc to follow
  • Government has vigorously funded local ventures to new markets
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Denise Tsang  

Kanis Leung  

Published: 9:00am, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:24am, 10 Jun, 2019

Edward Yau says he is not optimistic about trade in upcoming quarters. Photo: May Tse
Trade war will continue to buffet Hong Kong, says commerce minister Edward Yau, as new Chinese tariffs on US imports take effect

  • Yau is pessimistic about trade in the second and third quarters and expects sluggish growth to continue
  • Fears of a global economic slowdown also persist, with Yau warning Hong Kong will be among the first to take a hit
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 6:30am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Edward Yau says he is not optimistic about trade in upcoming quarters. Photo: May Tse
