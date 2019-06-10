The Kwai Tsing container terminal in Hong Kong. Chinese exports to the US via Hong Kong accounted for 7 per cent of the city’s total exports in 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong seeks new markets through Asean free-trade deal as US-China trade war rages on
- Free-trade deals with Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar take effect on Tuesday, with the rest of the bloc to follow
- Government has vigorously funded local ventures to new markets
Edward Yau says he is not optimistic about trade in upcoming quarters. Photo: May Tse
Trade war will continue to buffet Hong Kong, says commerce minister Edward Yau, as new Chinese tariffs on US imports take effect
- Yau is pessimistic about trade in the second and third quarters and expects sluggish growth to continue
- Fears of a global economic slowdown also persist, with Yau warning Hong Kong will be among the first to take a hit
