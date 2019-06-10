Between them, China-US exports and US-China exports through Hong Kong accounted for about 9 per cent of the city’s total exports last year. Photo: Roy Issa
US-China trade war blamed as Trade Development Council cuts Hong Kong export growth forecast to 2 per cent
- US President Donald Trump still to decide on extra set of tariffs on Chinese imports
- Research director at Trade Development Council says exchange of levies, plus other sources of global uncertainly, to blame for fall in trade expansion
Trading and logistics is one of Hong Kong’s four pillar industries. Photo: Roy Issa
US-China trade war hits Hong Kong hard, with imports and exports continuing to slide in April
- Exports fell for the sixth month in a row, down 2.6 per cent year on year, while imports fared even worse, down 5.5 per cent on last April
- More trouble is expected in the coming months as the headwinds of the trade war continue to buffet the city’s economy
