Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Members of the Housing Authority predict more bad news for public supply in Hong Kong without further intervention. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong government told to take back private developer sites to prevent ‘nosedive’ in supply of affordable flats

  • Housing chiefs warn shortages likely to worsen by 2022 as government struggles to meet targets
  • Reverse land sales to developers and convert industrial sites into public housing to fend off fresh homes crisis, say governors
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Shirley Zhao

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 7:00am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of the Housing Authority predict more bad news for public supply in Hong Kong without further intervention. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.