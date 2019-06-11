The high-speed rail link from Hong Kong to other parts on the mainland have been underutilised. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong high-speed rail link gets a boost with four long-haul routes to Tianjin, Chongqing, Nanning and Zhaoqing
- MTR Corp says new routes will feature 14 destinations, as lawmaker expresses hope the move will also benefit tourism
- Train frequency on East Rail Line to be increased, cutting wait time by 4 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong high-speed rail
The high-speed rail link from Hong Kong to other parts on the mainland have been underutilised. Photo: Edward Wong