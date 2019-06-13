Pacific Place was closed to shoppers on Thursday morning, but its hotels and two office towers continued to operate. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Near site of Hong Kong’s anti-extradition clashes, business is still hit
- Major Admiralty mall still closed, as civil servants told to avoid government HQ
- Shopping centres became scenes of shelter for protesters during police crackdown
At least 100 protesters gathered on the footbridge outside the United Centre in Admiralty on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Extradition bill debate postponed for second time after Hong Kong protests
- Legislative Council president Andrew Leung makes announcement in circular sent to lawmakers
- No date set for second reading as city slowly gets back to normal and counts cost of clashes between protesters and police
