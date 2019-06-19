Channels

A controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong has brought an estimated 2 million people to the streets in protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy

Business chambers reject former leader Leung Chun-ying’s call for them to organise overseas tours and soothe fears over Hong Kong’s extradition bill

  • Representatives say fears already eased after bill’s suspension
  • Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries says foreign businesses still have confidence in city’s rule of law and ‘one country, two systems’ principle
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 7:15pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:15pm, 19 Jun, 2019

A controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong has brought an estimated 2 million people to the streets in protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. “People understand the value of Hong Kong,” she said. Photo: May Tse
Politics

American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong urges Chief Executive Carrie Lam to ‘restore business confidence’ after protests against extradition bill

  • AmCham chief Tara Joseph says Lam must make it clear extradition bill has been dropped
  • On US-China trade war: ‘Instead of becoming a pawn, it should become an exception,’ Joseph says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 6:30am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:35am, 19 Jun, 2019

Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. "People understand the value of Hong Kong," she said. Photo: May Tse
