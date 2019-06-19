A controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong has brought an estimated 2 million people to the streets in protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business chambers reject former leader Leung Chun-ying’s call for them to organise overseas tours and soothe fears over Hong Kong’s extradition bill
- Representatives say fears already eased after bill’s suspension
- Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries says foreign businesses still have confidence in city’s rule of law and ‘one country, two systems’ principle
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong has brought an estimated 2 million people to the streets in protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. “People understand the value of Hong Kong,” she said. Photo: May Tse
American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong urges Chief Executive Carrie Lam to ‘restore business confidence’ after protests against extradition bill
- AmCham chief Tara Joseph says Lam must make it clear extradition bill has been dropped
- On US-China trade war: ‘Instead of becoming a pawn, it should become an exception,’ Joseph says
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. “People understand the value of Hong Kong,” she said. Photo: May Tse