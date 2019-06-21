Towngas said increase was equivalent to accumulative inflation rate between May 2017 and April this year. Photo: Handout
Towngas customers to pay extra HK$10 per month as Hong Kong supplier raises tariffs by 4.4 per cent
- Increase to affect 1.9 million users when it comes in on August 1
- Company cites increase in labour and operating costs as reasons for rise
Topic | Hong Kong economy
