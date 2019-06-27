About 70 per cent of 400 parents surveyed in May said they felt more financially stressed, with three in four respondents claiming to be worse off compared with the previous generation. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Parents feel financial strain but continue to dip into their pockets to help grown-up children, Hong Kong survey shows
- Survey by Investor and Financial Education Council says about 70 per cent of parents feel financially stressed
- Three-quarters of respondents feel they are worse off than previous generation
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Aerial view of House 15 at the Mount Nicholson community on The Peak on 26 June, 2019. A 22-year-old founder of the Causeway Education Centre, bought the house for HKD$916 million. Photo: SCMP / Martin Chan
Education centre boss, 22, buys US$117 million Hong Kong villa on Mount Nicholson even as city’s property remains downbeat
- Matthew Cheung Siu-woon splashed out HK$105,603 (US$13,526) per square foot on the property which comes with a garden and rooftop
- The deal was completed as fears of an escalation of the US-China trade war and protests in Hong Kong hit market sentiment
Topic | Hong Kong property
