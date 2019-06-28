Visitors from mainland China, including millions on day trips, are behind the large year-on-year increase in tourist numbers to Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tourist visits to Hong Kong surge by nearly a fifth to 6 million in May, driven by mainland Chinese holidays, but impact of extradition bill protests looms large
- Mega bridge and high-speed rail link fuel increase
- Tourism boss warns protests gripping Hong Kong this month could slow growth
Shoppers in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. PwC sees the city’s retail sales falling 5 per cent for the whole of 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s retail sales will drop 5 per cent this year amid fall in numbers of mainland Chinese tourists, says PwC
- The accounting giant’s estimate of a 5 per cent fall in retail sales is a downgrade from its earlier forecast of a 3 per cent drop
- Government statistics showed first quarter retail sales fell 2 per cent from the same period last year
