Uncertainties remain for the retail sector in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong retail sales in May fall for fourth month in row despite surge in mainland Chinese visitors for Labour Day holiday
- Estimated year-on-year figure dropped 1.3 per cent to HK$40 billion, an improvement on 4.5 per cent decline in April
- Trouble over contentious extradition bill and ongoing US-China trade war also take toll
Topic | Retailing
Uncertainties remain for the retail sector in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen