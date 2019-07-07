Channels

A family looks out of an office building window in central Tokyo. Photo: EPA
Unnerved by US-China trade war and deterred by property prices at home, Hong Kong investors are turning to Japan for real estate

  • Local investors join others from China in flocking to Japan to buy property, particularly hotels and private lodgings
  • Tokyo and Osaka are the main markets of choice, with not even a tough law on home sharing introduced last year, turning off buyers
Topic |   Property investment
Shirley Zhao

Published: 12:00pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:17pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Tokyo home prices rose by an average of 7 to 10 per cent last year, according to Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. Photo: EPA
Japanese property on a roll as Chinese grow weary of traditional hotspots Vancouver, Sydney

  • Interest by Chinese buyers in Tokyo property has shot up 10-fold in the first quarter, according to property portal Juwai.com
  • Japan’s proximity to China also seen as a positive when managing overseas investment properties
Topic |   International Property
Lam Ka-sing

Published: 5:33pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:32pm, 7 Jun, 2019

