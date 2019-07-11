American cherries up for sale at a fruit shop in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
Viral Facebook video of maggot-infested cherries posted in Canada hits sales of fruit in Hong Kong markets
- Imports from US drop 26 per cent in May 2019 year on year and from Turkey tumble 70 per cent
- Washington cherries are being sold for around HK$70-80 for two pounds, about 20 per cent lower than the same time last year
