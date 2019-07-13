Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Female engineers want to debunk myths about the construction industry, as they insist that the sector holds much promise and plenty of opportunities. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy

Building relationships: how Hong Kong women overcome myths and prejudice to succeed as engineers in the male-dominated world of construction

  • Female professionals make up only 8 per cent of city’s engineers but diversity drives in some big firms are increasing this number
  • Women in the business say their soft skills can make the job easier in resolving disputes and problems with male workers
Topic |   City Weekend
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 2:15pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:15pm, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Female engineers want to debunk myths about the construction industry, as they insist that the sector holds much promise and plenty of opportunities. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.