Female engineers want to debunk myths about the construction industry, as they insist that the sector holds much promise and plenty of opportunities. Photo: Nora Tam
Building relationships: how Hong Kong women overcome myths and prejudice to succeed as engineers in the male-dominated world of construction
- Female professionals make up only 8 per cent of city’s engineers but diversity drives in some big firms are increasing this number
- Women in the business say their soft skills can make the job easier in resolving disputes and problems with male workers
Topic | City Weekend
Female engineers want to debunk myths about the construction industry, as they insist that the sector holds much promise and plenty of opportunities. Photo: Nora Tam