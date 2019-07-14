Michael Tien, a National People’s Congress delegate from Hong Kong, in March. He said many complaints about ‘red packets’ had been settled by the NPC. Photo: Simon Song
How Hongkonger’s herbal soup shakedown in Beijing helps explain why local businessmen fear extradition to the mainland
- Complaint over bowl of soup ends up costing restaurant owner more than HK$110,000 in bribes and pay offs in mainland
- Soup saga shows why some veteran Hong Kong entrepreneurs are leery of extradition bill and mainland’s business culture
Rioting in Kowloon in April 1966. File photo
Extradition bill protests: what Hong Kong’s history of riots can teach Carrie Lam
- The best way for the embattled chief executive to find a way out of the city’s present crisis may be to look to its past, historians and former officials say
- After all, the British colonial administration weathered far more violent affairs
