Michael Tien, a National People’s Congress delegate from Hong Kong, in March. He said many complaints about ‘red packets’ had been settled by the NPC. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong economy

How Hongkonger’s herbal soup shakedown in Beijing helps explain why local businessmen fear extradition to the mainland

  • Complaint over bowl of soup ends up costing restaurant owner more than HK$110,000 in bribes and pay offs in mainland
  • Soup saga shows why some veteran Hong Kong entrepreneurs are leery of extradition bill and mainland’s business culture
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 9:00am, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:33am, 14 Jul, 2019

Michael Tien, a National People's Congress delegate from Hong Kong, in March. He said many complaints about 'red packets' had been settled by the NPC. Photo: Simon Song
Rioting in Kowloon in April 1966. File photo
Politics

Extradition bill protests: what Hong Kong’s history of riots can teach Carrie Lam

  • The best way for the embattled chief executive to find a way out of the city’s present crisis may be to look to its past, historians and former officials say
  • After all, the British colonial administration weathered far more violent affairs
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 8:15am, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:03am, 14 Jul, 2019

Rioting in Kowloon in April 1966. File photo
