Hong Kong shoppers take a break from gold as prices reach six-year peak amid US-China trade war
- Gold tops HK$11,000 per ounce on Friday, among the highest levels since 2013 and up about 11 per cent since last year
- ‘Sales have been affected at jewellery shops,’ says one local trader, with those still buying mostly mainland investors
