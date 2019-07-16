The assessment results showed the overall score for English hotline services was 76.75, just above the baseline standard of 75, compared with 75 and 95.3 for services in Cantonese. Photo: Shutterstock
Standard of English on Hong Kong’s phone hotlines barely above adequate, according to assessment of call centre operators
- Some 1,000 test calls to operators in five sectors finds flaws, including failure to ask names of customers addressed in English
- Call centre services largely staffed by English-speaking members of ethnic minority groups or outsourced overseas tend to perform better
Topic | Education
