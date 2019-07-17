Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Cathay Pacific plane takes off from Hong Kong International Airport. Bookings from Asian cities to Hong Kong have dropped since protests started in June. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong economy

Extradition protests hammer Hong Kong economy as experts report drops in air travel, retail sales and hotel revenue

  • Economic damage ‘obvious’, lawmaker says, with recent slumps reported across crucial sectors
  • Airline bookings to Hong Kong slumped by 9 per cent in last two weeks of June, industry group says
Topic |   Hong Kong aviation
SCMP

Danny Lee  

Karen Zhang  

Published: 7:20pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:06pm, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Cathay Pacific plane takes off from Hong Kong International Airport. Bookings from Asian cities to Hong Kong have dropped since protests started in June. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.