A Cathay Pacific plane takes off from Hong Kong International Airport. Bookings from Asian cities to Hong Kong have dropped since protests started in June. Photo: Felix Wong
Extradition protests hammer Hong Kong economy as experts report drops in air travel, retail sales and hotel revenue
- Economic damage ‘obvious’, lawmaker says, with recent slumps reported across crucial sectors
- Airline bookings to Hong Kong slumped by 9 per cent in last two weeks of June, industry group says
