Readers at the opening of the 30th annual Hong Kong Book Fair on Wednesday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s annual book fair blasts off with science fiction theme and extradition protests as political backdrop
- Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin is early hit at 30th annual book fair – as well as Freedom Is, a collection from the extradition movement
- Event registered 686 exhibitors this year, up from 680 in 2018
Topic | Hong Kong Book Fair
Readers at the opening of the 30th annual Hong Kong Book Fair on Wednesday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
Visitors queuing at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre before the launch of the book fair. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Political crisis pervades opening of Hong Kong Book Fair 2019 although concerns over potential disruptions prove unfounded
- Queues form hours before 10am opening of seven-day event at convention centre in Wan Chai
- No signs yet of protesters who have earlier floated idea of boycotting booths of state-owned publisher
Topic | Hong Kong Book Fair
Visitors queuing at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre before the launch of the book fair. Photo: K.Y. Cheng