Tourists take pictures during a visit to the Avenue of Stars at Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong extradition bill protests begin to bite as city records drop in short-haul travellers
- Hong Kong Tourism Board reports 3.3 per cent decline in short-haul arrivals at start of July, and slowest weekly growth since middle of June
- But overall outlook remains positive, with city expected to welcome record 65.1 million travellers over course of year
