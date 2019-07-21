Financial Secretary Paul Chan (right), shakes hands with Wang Jun, the commissioner of the State Taxation Administration, in Beijing on July 19. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong teachers and researchers working on mainland to get three-year tax break in bid to boost Greater Bay Area
- Financial Secretary says arrangement would allow local teachers or researchers to exempt from taxes across border
- Tax deal is part of government bid to accelerate development of Greater Bay Area
