Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A customer hunts for bargains at a discount retail shop in Tsim Sha Tsui on July 12. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s crucial retail sector slowed by high rent, manpower shortage and staff turnover, survey shows

  • Nearly 80 per cent of local retailers say rent is a challenge – with spaces in malls more expensive than ever
  • Industry insider predicts double-digit drop in retail sales if political turmoil continues
Topic |   Retailing
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 7:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:41am, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A customer hunts for bargains at a discount retail shop in Tsim Sha Tsui on July 12. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.