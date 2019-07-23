A butcher at the Sha Tin Market. Hong Kong has been hit with record pork prices driven by an African swine fever outbreak on the mainland. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s inflation rate hits fastest growth rate since 2016, thanks to surging pork prices driven by African Swine Fever outbreak in mainland China
- Inflation rate increases to 3.3 per cent in June, the highest since August 2016
- Economist brushes off fears, saying ‘It’s just that we’re used to a low inflation rate’
