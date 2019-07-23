Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

High-end hotels in districts – such as Causeway Bay, Admiralty, Wan Chai and Central – have been affected the most by the ongoing extradition bill protests. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong bracing for dip in hotel occupancy amid series of protests over extradition bill, industry leader warns

  • Hotel occupancy for July may go down by 3 to 4 percentage points amid series of protests over extradition bill
  • Tourist footfall also drops sharply, with Japan joining the league of countries that issued travel advisories on coming to Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Peace Chiu  

Denise Tsang  

Published: 8:18pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:18pm, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

High-end hotels in districts – such as Causeway Bay, Admiralty, Wan Chai and Central – have been affected the most by the ongoing extradition bill protests. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.