High-end hotels in districts – such as Causeway Bay, Admiralty, Wan Chai and Central – have been affected the most by the ongoing extradition bill protests. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong bracing for dip in hotel occupancy amid series of protests over extradition bill, industry leader warns
- Hotel occupancy for July may go down by 3 to 4 percentage points amid series of protests over extradition bill
- Tourist footfall also drops sharply, with Japan joining the league of countries that issued travel advisories on coming to Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
High-end hotels in districts – such as Causeway Bay, Admiralty, Wan Chai and Central – have been affected the most by the ongoing extradition bill protests. Photo: David Wong