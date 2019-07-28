Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Financial Secretary Paul Chan feels extradition bill protests are tarnishing Hong Kong’s image as an option for leisure, business and investments. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy

Extradition bill protest will further slow Hong Kong’s economy already reeling from US-China trade war, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says

  • Hong Kong is already facing its slowest economic growth in two years due to US-China trade war and weak retail volume and commodities exports
  • Continuous economic downturn may cause rise in unemployment, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 2:27pm, 28 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Financial Secretary Paul Chan feels extradition bill protests are tarnishing Hong Kong’s image as an option for leisure, business and investments. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.