Slower growth in tourist arrivals was also blamed for weakened retail sales. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong extradition bill protests and US-China trade war hit city’s retail sales in June, down by 6.7 per cent
- Sales totals down 6.7 per cent year on year, the fifth such monthly decline in a row
- Government blames weak global and local outlooks and other headwinds weighing on consumer sentiment
